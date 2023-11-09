Crash course: Get up to speed on F1 with these movies

These films will give you a basic understanding of Formula One’s history as well as some of its biggest names.

“F1 the Movie” showcased Las Vegas — specifically the Las Vegas Grand Prix course, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas and Omnia — in front of audiences around the world.

With a global take of $629.5 million, it’s the year’s seventh biggest film, according to Box Office Mojo. And its audience will only grow starting Dec. 12 when it comes to Apple TV.

The movie drove a fine line between appealing to existing Formula One fans and explaining the sport to newcomers who just wanted to watch Brad Pitt go fast.

If you’re in the latter category, here are 10 documentaries to further your Formula One education:

“Weekend of a Champion” (1972): Roman Polanski followed his friend Jackie Stewart around Monte Carlo during the 1971 Monaco Grand Prix. The film, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a driver in his prime, was considered lost for four decades. Then Polanski and Stewart, who retired in 1973 with three world championships during his nine-year F1 career, reunited for an epilogue. The resulting re-release screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

“Schumacher” (2021): Michael Schumacher hasn’t been seen in public in more than a decade following a skiing accident in 2013, less than 15 months after his second retirement. Despite being tied with Lewis Hamilton for the most championships, he may be best known to many Americans as the voice of Ferrari F430 in “Cars.”

“Lewis Hamilton: The Winning Formula” (2021): F1’s first Black driver is tied with Schumacher with seven championships — although some still insist Hamilton’s really won eight. “The Winning Formula” goes back to his days as a 7-year-old racing remote-controlled cars as it looks at his place among Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart and James Hunt as the greatest British drivers.

“Senna” (2011): This Sundance and BAFTA award winner explores the legacy of Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna, who won three world championships before his death at 34 during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

“Max Verstappen: Whatever It Takes” (2020): Still just 28, the Dutch driver became the youngest man to compete in F1 and the youngest to win an F1 Grand Prix. Verstappen, the reigning champion, has won four straight titles.

“McLaren” (2017): Get to know the man behind one of the most iconic names in racing as New Zealand native Bruce McLaren moves out from behind the wheel and into the history books as the founder of the racing team with the second most constructor’s titles.

“Williams” (2017): See what it took for former driver and mechanic Frank Williams to turn his namesake racing team into one of the all-time greats from its founding in 1977 through his retirement in 2012.

“Ferrari: Race to Immortality” (2018): Founded by Enzo Ferrari, the Scuderia Ferrari motor team had an enviable stable of drivers from 1955-58, including Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso De Portago, Mike Hawthorn and Luigi Musso. Unfortunately, as the documentary explores, those were some of the sport’s deadliest years on record.

“1: Life On The Limit” (2013): Michael Fassbender narrates this look at some of F1’s most dangerous years and the drivers who spearheaded safety changes.

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (2019-): The Netflix docuseries goes behind the scenes with unrivaled access to drivers and owners. It’s also credited with creating the current boom of American interest in Formula One.

