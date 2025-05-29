Cool off with movie screenings at these Las Vegas pools

Now that the weather is heating up, these pools around the valley are ramping up their entertainment.

Now that the weather is heating up, hotel pools around the valley are making it easy to cool off while being entertained.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the M Resort and the Silverton are hosting movie nights at their pools throughout the summer.

Here’s a look at the lineups.

The Cosmopolitan

The Dive In Movies series has returned to the Boulevard Pool, with movies shown on the hotel’s 65-foot digital marquee.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and movies start at 8 p.m. Admission is $15 for non-hotel guests, $10 for Las Vegas locals with valid ID and free for registered hotel guests with a valid room key, MGM Rewards Gold tier members and above and military members and first responders with valid ID.

For more information, see cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

June 2: “Kung Fu Panda 4”

June 9: “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone”

June 16: “Wicked”

June 23: “The Goonies”

June 30: “Top Gun”

July 4: “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 7: “Despicable Me”

July 14: “Inside Out 2”

July 21: “Happy Gilmore”

July 25: “Elf”

July 28: “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”

Aug. 4: “Lilo & Stitch”

Aug. 11: “Twilight”

Aug. 18: “Mean Girls”

Aug. 25: “Legally Blonde”

Sept. 1: “Good Burger”

Fontainebleau

Oasis Cinema Club is back for another season of movies heavy on animated fare and Marvel offerings.

Doors to the Oasis Pool open at 7 p.m., and the movies start at 8. Admission is free for Fontainebleau Rewards members, hotel guests with a valid room key and children 5 and younger. Admission is $10 for everyone else.

See fontainebleaulasvegas.com for more details.

May 29: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

June 1: “Luca”

June 5: “Uncharted”

June 8: “Moana”

June 12: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

June 15: “Onward”

June 19: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

June 22: “Inside Out 2”

June 26: “Toy Story”

June 29: “Elemental”

July 3: “Finding Dory”

July 4: “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 6: “Baywatch”

July 10: “The Little Mermaid (2023)”

July 13: “The Meg”

July 17: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

July 20: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

July 24: “Moana 2”

July 27: “Despicable Me 4”

July 31: “Lilo & Stitch”

Aug. 3: “Avengers: Endgame”

Aug. 8: “The Incredibles”

Aug. 15: “Shang Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Aug. 22: “Captain America: Brave New World”

Aug. 29: “Frozen”

Sept. 5: “Batman & Robin”

M Resort

Dive-In Movie Nights programming will be shown on the hotel’s new 800-square-foot LED screen.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.

For more information, see themresort.com.

May 30: “The Wild Robot”

June 13: “Toy Story”

June 27: “The Wizard of Oz”

July 11: “Aladdin”

July 25: “Incredibles 2”

Aug. 8: “Shrek”

Aug. 22: TBD

Sept. 5: “Grease”

Sept. 19: “Moana 2”

Silverton

Flicks Float will present movies on a 36-foot screen at The Swimmin’ Hole. The series will run through the end of August, and more movies will be announced closer to time.

Screenings begin at dusk. Flicks Float is free for hotel guests and anyone with a locals day pass. Full-day passes, valid 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, cost $25. Half-day passes, valid after 4 p.m., are $15. Attendees must be at least 21.

For more information, see silvertoncasino.com.

June 3: “Rocky”

June 10: “50 First Dates”

June 17: TBD

June 24: TBD

July 1: “Independence Day”

July 8: “Captain America”

July 15: “The Fast and the Furious”

July 22: “The Dark Knight”