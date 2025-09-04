‘Conjuring: Last Rites’ delivers lifeless send-off to Warrens

The story of Ed and Lorraine Warren has been thoroughly wrung dry at this point, as demonstrated in the dirge that is “The Conjuring: Last Rites.”

This fourth “The Conjuring” movie claims to be “Last Rites,” and let’s hope that’s a promise.

Credit where it’s due: This horror franchise has turned in some spectacularly scary and entertaining horror films, anchored by performances from Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the real-life married paranormal investigators the Warrens. Thanks to their presence, these films have been the best of “The Conjuring” series, exploring themes of vision and faith, seeing as believing when it comes to both God and the devil.

The first two films, directed by James Wan, ingeniously engaged with the many themes of vision that these films tackle: physically, psychically and through a camera’s lens. Bravura cinematography aligned the audience point of view with Lorraine’s terrifying otherworldly visions of hauntings, possessions and demonic presence. Michael Chaves, who directed the spinoff “The Nun II” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” has mostly upheld these franchise requirements, though his approach is more bombastic than Wan’s elegant style.

Chaves is again behind the camera for “Last Rites,” with a script by Ian B. Goldberg, Richard Naing and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick that promises to deliver a final Warren case that devastated the family and ended their careers on a dark note. Instead, “Last Rites” is merely a sluggishly routine send-off.

If you’ve seen a “Conjuring” movie, you’ll know what to expect, and “Last Rites” doesn’t break with formula. While the film starts in 1964 with the harrowing birth of the Warren’s beloved daughter Judy, the plot largely takes place in 1986, as the misbegotten Smurl family from West Pittstown, Pennsylvania, has gotten themselves haunted thanks to an antique mirror adorned with three carved wooden baby heads, picked up from a swap meet. After a series of unfortunate events, and increasingly violent visitations causing a media frenzy, the Warrens turn up to rid the house of creepy crawlies.

This time there’s the added complication of the Warren’s daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson), who is about to get married, but she just can’t shake those pesky psychic visions she inherited from her mother. She’s the one who ventures to the Smurl household first, and her parents reluctantly join her for one last ride. Ax-swinging ghouls, terrifying baby dolls and demonic possession ensue.

In “Last Rites,” the thematic metaphor for seeing is the mirror itself, suggesting that we need to look at the darkest, most terrifying parts of ourselves, and not shut it out. Lorraine has tried to protect her girl from the life she has led, facing down the most terrifying demons and ghosts, but she can’t stop Judy’s destiny.

“Last Rites” extends the next generation idea by incorporating Judy’s fiance, Tony (Ben Hardy), as a new member of the family business. His function in the story is a bit awkward and random, but required for the Warren story to end on a high note.

The heart of these movies has always been Wilson and Farmiga, and without them, this franchise wouldn’t be worth it. With this fourth movie, the Warren lore has been so thoroughly picked over, it has never been more clear that it’s time to move on from their story.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Two stars out of four