Zayn hits the right notes in Las Vegas Strip premiere — PHOTOS

The former One Direction member was in fine tune as he kicked off his Strip engagement.

The residency productions at Dolby Live have erupted with energy in the venue’s near-decade existence.

Usher has danced into the crowd, even grooving with the WNBA champion Aces. In her “Enigma” pop show, Lady Gaga descended from the ceiling, wearing a mirrored bodysuit and playing a matching keytar. Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith ambled up a catwalk and into the balcony, rocking to “Sweet Emotion.” New Kids On The Block float over the scene in illuminated pods Bruno Mars’ show is so fiery he summons dancers-as-firemen to spray down the stage as the curtain drops.

Then we have Zayn, currently headlining that very venue. The 33-year-old sensation is formerly of One Direction, the internationally beloved, tightly choreographed boy band that was a live-performance sensation for about six years ending in 2016. I caught a show at Planet Hollywood Theatre for the Performing Arts in June 2012 and was knocked out at the shrill of the crowd in that performance.

But the only acrobatics in this show are his vocals. Zayn is a captivating singer. He’s cool and he’s confident enough to take on an extended engagement with his own vocal horsepower. He noted (more than once) his voice was not at full strength, having suffered a sinus condition not helped by arid conditions (vocalists new to Vegas continue to battle this issue).

But that did not need to be pointed out.

His singing talent thrilled his devotees, who alternated between shrieking and swooning over this modern-day crooner. His attire was effective for his heavily embroidered, blue-and-yellow, military-style jacket. He wore a simple, Target-style T-shirt and faded jeans, and his adventurous tattooed shown prominently on the video screens. Wondering which was the first. There’s a story there.

The message was set early that this would not be a hit parade. The headliner opened with the unreleased “Nusrat.” Seven cuts were pulled from his latest album, the 2024 “Room Under the Stars.” Interspersing the occasional F-bomb (the first time he said it, I involuntarily called out, “He has edge!”).

Zayn introduced “Lied To” by asking, as we paraphrase, “How many of you out there have had s***y people in your lives!?” The question touched off a cheer in every demographic. Angst covers all age divisions.

The show shut down with the big hit, “Pillowtalk.” A video of a roaming, exotic cat was shown on the LED panels as the house lights went up. A large segment of the crowd stayed and cheered anyway. They want more of this star. I expect they’ll get their wish.

