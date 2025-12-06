Zac Brown Band knows no bounds in Sphere premiere

Zac Brown is a tricky figure to figure out. He’s so frequently reinventing himself, several times in a single show, he is impossible to categorize. The 47-year-old artist is at once a country crooner, classic-rock star, beachcomber, hip-hop dabbler, heavy-metal belter, balladeer, reggae revivalist, EDM sampler and R&B front man.

Toss Brown some bagpipes, and a Celtic festival would break out.

Moments of Zac Brown Band’s Sphere production evoke “a coffeehouse in Dahlonega, Georgia,” as Brown says off-stage at the start. Other scenes bring to mind the more dramatic moments of “Phantom of the Opera.” And there are so many aquatic scenes, Brown could hire someone to portray Jacques Cousteau in this show. As it is, Brown himself is shown in an underwater cavorting scene, in scuba gear.

Brown also battles a famous fighter (more on him below) in a combat scene in “Animal,” from the new “Love & Fear” album. He embraces the Eagles and Jimmy Buffett. He opens in crimson-trimmed bohemian garb, dons some Vegas bling, and closes in a glorious white, as does his uber-proficient, eight member band.

This was all evident as Brown throttled through his “Love & Fear” opener at Sphere on Friday. The show continues after this weekend through Dec. 12-13, and Jan. 9-10, and 16-17. Given the high demand, an extension should be in play. Adding dates (even for residencies yet to open) has been the drop-down strategy for U2, the Eagles, Backstreet Boys, Kenny Chesney, Dead & Company, Phish, Carín León, No Doubt and essentially any act headlining the Bulbous Wonder.

As for Brown, the captain of the vessel, my Top 5 moments from Friday’s opener:

5. Our skeletal interloper, What seems the evil twin of Dead & Company’s Harley-riding skeleton arrives early and bombastically for “Heavy Is The Head.” If you thought this would be a chill little honky-tonk show, this menacing figure — coming right up into your face — has other ideas. The unbilled, bony guest star shows up later in a cowboy hat and six-string, as versatile as his human counterpart.

4. Haptics. I believe Brown uses Sphere’s shaky seats to greater effect and more frequently than any other Sphere headliner. The seats start vibrating even before the music starts. You won’t need a massage after this show.

3. A cruise down Memory Lane. Brown’s shows artistic sentimentality with “My Old Man,” dedicated to his own father. He sings the longing, acoustic number as the curing video screens show a cassette tape, BMX bicycle, soccer ball, checkers pieces showing photos of the dad and kid, an old off-road vehicle, rocking horse and Mizuno baseball glove. So sweet, smiles and cheers throughout the Sphere. Mizuno is the only legible brand, FWIW.

2. The deftly placed cover. Just when you understand the influence of Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles on Brown’s songwriting, he plays “Take It To The Limit,” the second segment of a pairing with ‘Colder Weather” (from 2010’s “You Get What You Give”). I believe the Eagles’ classic is the first song from one Sphere headliner to be covered by another. And Brown pays tribute to Buffett with their collaboration “Knee Deep,” as old snapshots of the two glide across the screens.

1. Duel with Brock Lesnar. This is the “Animal” moment, and boy-howdy, what a rhubarb. It starts a video of WWE/UFC icon rising from the muck and head-butting the night’s headliner. This is some righteous hand-to-hand combat, playing out to a (spoiler alert) no decision.

But again, anyone who expected this to be a traditional concert needs to check with Mr. Lesnar. He says otherwise.

Raiders ready to play

Stone Temple Pilots are the halftime headliners at Sunday’s Raiders-Broncos tilt at Allegiant Stadium. Ex-Raiders great Napoleon Kaufman lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch, country powerhouse Brooke Eden sings the national anthem. David Perrico and the Raiders House Band play throughout. Kickoff is 1:05 p.m., get there about 47 minutes early to enjoy the entirety of the experience.

‘Lizzie McGuire’ effect

We predicted a swift sellout of Hilary Duff’s shows at Voltaire at The Venetian. Turns out we were right about the Duff demand. The “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean” pop star and actress has added three shows, May 22-24, to her previously announced Feb. 13-15 dates. Meantime, Leona Lewis is continuing her fab Christmas show through Jan. 3. Go to voltairelv.com for all the intel.

Tease this …

Laugh Factory seems to have finally found a home, after shutting down at the Tropicana in June 2024, ahead of that hotel’s demolition. The club should hang a lucky horseshoe, upstairs, at its new Strip resort …

Cool Hang Alert

Mike “Jonesy” Jones of Team Penn & Teller is hosting two shows at Vic’s Las Vegas on Monday night, both live recordings. At 7 p.m. the trio of Jones, Alex Frank on bass and Graham Dechter on guitar celebrate “drummerless trios” of the ’40s-‘60. At 9 p.m., Ryan Shaw takes the drums for the second set. No cover with dinner. Reservations highly recommended. Go to vicslasvegas.com/live-music for intel.

