Your next Las Vegas hang: Tuscany’s Copa Room

Tempting someone to prove me wrong here, but we have our first female Beatles tribute band in VegasVille. She Loves You is the outfit, and they are playing at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Copa Room at the Tuscany. This is their premiere for a ticketed show, a $25 charge.

It is also the first and probably only time their show runs alongside a Paul McCartney concert at Allegiant Stadium. Anisa Singh, Carmynn Bradley, Clarissa Darlin and Jennifer Clemena-Magat are in the Vegas female fab four.

Also home to “The Rat Pack Is Back” stage show, the Copa Room is redoubling its live music programming, with a focus on rock ’n’ roll. Friday it’s 1990s metal band Prong ($30). The Led Zep tribute The Moby Dicks play Oct. 10 ($10), The Who tribute Teenage Wasteland ($10) on Oct. 11, Emo Night featuring Too Bad So Sad (emo and pop-punk covers, no cover) on Oct. 17, Smashing Alice (hard rock covers, no cover) on Oct. 18, One Last Kiss (no cover, and a costume contest) on Oct. 24, and Hair Nation (hair-metal covers, no cover) on Oct. 25.

Tuscany GM Grayson McNees is leading the revival of the Copa Room, in a style inspired by The Viper Room in Hollywood. As he says, “We love rock music ourselves, and as fans want to bring an experience that fans enjoy.”

Go to TuscanyLV.com for intel.

