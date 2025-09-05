Your next hang: Underground speakeasy at Mob Museum

The Underground speakeasy and distillery at the Mob Museum is a cool hang below street level at the downtown Las Vegas historical treasure.

The Underground speakeasy and distillery at the Mob Museum is a cool hang below street level at the downtown Las Vegas historical treasure. Live performances are 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 7 to 11 p.m. Sundays.

Find the entryway at the bottom of the building’s stairwell just off the surface parking lot. There is no cover at this secret side door to visitors who know the password, which is published daily on Instagram Stories @MobMuseum_Underground.

Upcoming shows: It’s Coco and The Sidecars on Friday, followed by The Syn-Phonics on Saturday and Mr. Nobody with Michael Grimm on Sunday. This is a superb scene tinged with vintage Vegas effects.

Go to themobmuseum.org for more intel.