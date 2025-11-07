Your next hang: Top tribute band at the Cannery

Serpentine Fire is the Earth Wind Fire tribute that keeps a busy schedule across the valley.

The Club at the Cannery is, occasionally, Boogie Wonderland.

That’s the scene at 8 p.m. Saturday when Serpentine Fire plays the North Las Vegas venue.

Serpentine Fire is the region’s predominant Earth Wind & Fire tribute, keeping a busy schedule across the valley. Founded by vocal great and dazzling showman Tyriq Johnson, the act has zigzagged through Myron’s, the San Gennaro Feast, Chrome at Santa Fe Station, Veil at the Silverton and The Copa at the Bootlegger Bistro.

The Club is a fun and unique venue. Half of the 500-capacity showroom opens to an outdoor patio. It has drawn national and local acts, with the Family Stone having just headlined. The late Glenn Frey once played the venue in its early days in 2004.

Serpentine Fire brings all the classic EWF hits, with their namesake song, along with “September,” “After the Love Is Gone” and “Let’s Groove.” If you can’t catch them at The Club, they return to Myron’s on Dec. 2 and Railhead at Boulder Station on Dec. 12.