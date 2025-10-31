Your next hang: The DJ Museum on Maryland Parkway

Founder Sam Maxion (aka DJ Slammin’ Sam) is passionate about DJ culture, and thinks you will be, too.

This is a museum created for DJs, by DJs. But those who don’t lord over turntables should get a charge from The DJ Museum, the nightlife-themed annex that celebrated its grand opening Oct. 18 at 3507 S. Maryland Parkway.

Positioned across from the Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway, the museum is the first to shine a light (strobes, we expect) on the culture, performances and history of the DJ.

The museum is owned by Sam Maxion, aka DJ Slammin’ Sam, who still spins at ETA Lounge at Aliante Casino on Saturday nights. The new space is where guests explore rare vinyl collections, vintage DJ gear and exclusive memorabilia that tell the story of how DJs inspired music and nightlife internationally.

The project is independent of casino or external venue partnership. The charge is similar to that of downtown Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Museum, which Maxion says helped inspire his vision for The DJ Museum.

“I think the DJ culture has a wide umbrella,” he says. “It’s not just the hip-hop DJ, but club DJs, radio DJs. The range of the DJ community is huge.”

The DJ Museum’s tour hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s open to all ages, with general admission tickets starting at $32.51, and $25 for locals with valid ID. Personalized tours led by Maxion and other DJs start at $162.56 per person. Go to djmseumlv.com for intel.