Go time: Stoney’s, twice over, for NFR

Stoney’s has the Las Vegas Valley covered.

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square, previously reported to be closing this December, has signed a new lease through February 2027. The club planned for Sunset Station is still a go, but pushed back to summer of next year because of construction delays.

Meantime, the original Stoney’s at Town Square runs with country artists David Adam Byrnes on Dec. 4, Britnee Kellogg on Dec. 5, Clay Hollis on Dec. 6, Ricochet on Dec. 11, Blue Line on Dec. 12 and Sully Burrows and Country Rewind on Dec. 13. Go to stoneysrockincountry.com for intel.

Stoney’s North Forty at Santa Fe Station kicks up its live entertainment with country standouts Alexis Wilkins on Dec. 5 and Caden Gillard on Dec. 6. NFR watch parties are set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13. It all happens under the famous mirrored armadillo. Hit up stoneysnorthforty.com for intel.