Your next hang: Starlight Plaza at The Mob Museum

Starlight Plaza is where you can see the stars, in a plaza, off to the side of the Mob Museum.

The outdoor space opened this month, a beautiful throwback scene with pink, green and gold hues, a small stage for recurring live entertainment and signature cocktails (including zero-proof).

Live music is presented from 6 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday and select weekends. Mimi & The Rivieras are up this Saturday, followed by Sandy & The Knightcaps on Sunday. The cocktails are spearheaded by food and beverage director Clint Thoman (formerly of Tao Group Hospitality and Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining). Drinks on the Golden Age menu start at $5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The music at the 7,700-square-foot space is a warm touch, but this scene is dependent on the forecast. During the Oct. 9 VIP opening, Jennifer Keith sang the lyric “where there used to be rain” and the skies opened up. But in this historic downtown Las Vegas locale, Starlight Plaza is worth the risk.