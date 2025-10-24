Your next hang: Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas

A “Craftd” parody is up next at founder Troy Heard’s gem of a theater in the Arts District.

Majestic Repertory Theatre is where you take anyone who wants to see the other side of Las Vegas entertainment.

The Arts District annex at 1217 S. Main St. presents “The Craft’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody” at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays, and select Sundays, through Nov. 15. (Tickets are $49.95-$59.95, and the show is for ages 16 and older. Go to majesticrepertory.com for intel.)

Majestic founder and longtime Las Vegas arts trailblazer Troy Heard has written and directs the new piece, with music arrangements by Brandon Scott Grayson. The comedy send-up nods to the 1996 cult horror film starring Neve Campbell and Fairuza Balk.

“Craft’d” follows a quartet of female teens dogged by the nightmares of high school who form a coven and are buoyed by bands of the day, including The Cure, Nine Inch Nails and Siouxsie and the Banshees. If you think this show could use a live band — bang, we have that, too.

Up next at 8 p.m. Monday is “Flapdoodle: Halloween Edition!” This is the brainchild of Blanch DeBris and Johnny Porkpie, a talented burlesque tandem who premiered in Vegas at the 2014 Burlesque Hall of Fame show and are playing Vegas for the first time in two years. Many Burlesque performers, from Vegas and elsewhere, deliver the mirth.

Heard is also planning a “Showgirls”-inspired production in January and has been mulling a Taylor Swift treatment. We support.