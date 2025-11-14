Your next hang: Grammy-nominated jazz venue in Symphony Park

Vic’s Las Vegas brings in national acts and local favorites in its downtown locale.

Bouyed by a pair of Grammy nominations, Vic’s Las Vegas is keeping its live music schedule stacked.

L.A. singer-songwriter (and former bartender at famed Charlie O’s Jazz Club) Dave Damiani returns (and brings Friends) at 7:45 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti guests in the Saturday shows. No cover, but a $30 minimum food and beverage tab per person is required.

Vic’s made a splash on the music scene last week when it was announced “Nicole Zuraitis & Friends: Live at Vic’s Las Vegas” is nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance. The album was recorded June 8, 9 and 10 at the Symphony Park supper club.

At 8 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, it’s the Jazz Outreach Initiative Benefit Concert starring piano/vocal great Patrick Hogan (the $70 per person includes dinner and $10 donation to Jazz Outreach; a $35 cocktail package per person is also offered). And on Nov. 21 and 22, the Joe Lano Quartet, led by the Vegas jazz guitar legend, plays from 7:30 to 9 p.m., also a no-cover, $30 minimum show.

The rest of November is solid, with Las Vegas Academy musicians playing on non-headliner nights. Go to vicslasvegas.com for intel.