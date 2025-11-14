Nicole Zuraitis is shown at Vic's Las Vegas in June. The recordings from three shows in that se ...
Nicole Zuraitis is shown at Vic's Las Vegas in June. The recordings from three shows in that series were used for "Nicole Zuraitis & Friends: Live at Vic's Las Vegas," nominated for two Grammy Awards. (Ericky J. Hernandez)
Your next hang: Grammy-nominated jazz venue in Symphony Park

Bouyed by a pair of Grammy nominations, Vic’s Las Vegas is keeping its live music schedule stacked.

L.A. singer-songwriter (and former bartender at famed Charlie O’s Jazz Club) Dave Damiani returns (and brings Friends) at 7:45 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti guests in the Saturday shows. No cover, but a $30 minimum food and beverage tab per person is required.

Vic’s made a splash on the music scene last week when it was announced “Nicole Zuraitis & Friends: Live at Vic’s Las Vegas” is nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance. The album was recorded June 8, 9 and 10 at the Symphony Park supper club.

At 8 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, it’s the Jazz Outreach Initiative Benefit Concert starring piano/vocal great Patrick Hogan (the $70 per person includes dinner and $10 donation to Jazz Outreach; a $35 cocktail package per person is also offered). And on Nov. 21 and 22, the Joe Lano Quartet, led by the Vegas jazz guitar legend, plays from 7:30 to 9 p.m., also a no-cover, $30 minimum show.

The rest of November is solid, with Las Vegas Academy musicians playing on non-headliner nights. Go to vicslasvegas.com for intel.

