Bass great Deeflat Major is among the live operformers Cork & Thorn at 70 W. Imperial Ave. in t ...
Bass great Deeflat Major is among the live operformers Cork & Thorn at 70 W. Imperial Ave. in the Arts District. (Cork and Thorn)
Singer Shannon Harris is among the live operformers Cork & Thorn at 70 W. Imperial Ave. in the ...
Singer Shannon Harris is among the live operformers Cork & Thorn at 70 W. Imperial Ave. in the Arts District. (Cork and Thorn)
People arrive on reopening night at Cork and Thorn in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, March 21, 2021 ...
People arrive on reopening night at Cork and Thorn in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, March 21, 2021, after a renovation by Las Vegan Jon Taffer and his ÒBar RescueÓ TV series. The wine bar is located in an alley off Imperial Avenue between Commerce and Main streets. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Your next hang: Find it hidden in the Arts District

November 21, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

We’ve long known Cork & Thorn as one of the premier Las Vegas nightlife destinations with an alley-facing entrance.

Owner Randi Garrett’s place at 70 W. Imperial Ave. in the Arts District is indeed a discovery. Garrett relocated Cork & Thorn from her original spot at Tivoli Village about five years ago. The Arts District is better for it. The club boasts great food, top ambient talent and, as Garret says, “a floral experience unlike all others.”

The entertainment schedule is a veritable bouquet of experiences.

Monday’s “Industry Underground“ live music night anchors the schedule, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Live band karaoke with Alli Starr is 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays. A live band rolling with R&B/funk/originals fusion is 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. Comedy offerings alternate from 8 to 10 p.m. Fridays. There’s a ’90s hip-hop day party from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays, followed by Alli and the Allikats (no relation) headlining from 9 to 11 p.m. The Chill Down Mixer rounds things out with a rotating DJ roster from 6 p.m. to midnight Sundays.

Garrett sets a muted scene, sit in a cozy couch and chat (or, if you will, hookah). The venue is chic, comfortable, the music ambient or the center of the action, depending on your mood. Go to corkandthorn.com for intel.

