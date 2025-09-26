Your next hang: Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria

The Aria live entertainment venue is behind Proper Eats Food Hall, a Strip amenity coyly positioned as a discovery for the uninitiated. But Easy’s is well known around town for its consistently solid, and diverse, headlining roster.

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge is a “name tag” club. To find it, ask someone with a name tag.

Coming up Friday is the Shaun DeGraff Band, a Gatsby-flavored unit with unique arrangements of Top 40 hits (a cousin of Postmodern Jukebox, if you will). Spirited rock cover band The Squad (top-notch local pros Serena Henry, Eric Runquist, Mike Hoffman and AJ Braman) plays Saturday. Longtime downtown Las Vegas favorites Jan Jan and The Gentlemen perform Sunday.

Easy’s also stages the recurring Diva Night, starring former “American Idol” contestant Destiny Malibu, who covers Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and the Spice Girls, among others. The next performance will be on Halloween.

The club is open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, live music all of those nights. No cover; reservations encouraged.