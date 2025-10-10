Your next hang: Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas

Ole Red features an artist who has tricked-out a van, no-cover shows and an upside-down tractor.

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red is the cool hang where the signature effect is actually hanging.

This is the now-iconic, upside-down 1947 Farmall H tractor that looms high over the venue. We understand it has been “farm-used,” though it is not “street legal.”

Our interest here is Ole Red’s live entertainment, served up with guilty-pleasure saloon noshes. The music runs from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily/nightly — nirvana for live entertainment fans. Vegas favorite Michael Vango (formerly Michael Johnson) is up from 2 to 6 p.m.

During COVID, and when he was known as Johnson, Vango turned a van into a tiny house and road-tripped to Klamath Falls to study at the Oregon Institute of Technology’s Renewable Energy Engineering program. As Vango in Vegas, he’s back to gigging at Ole Red and in his Kenny Loggins tribute show (next up at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Starbright Theater).

Know the names (if you don’t yet) Michael Dean, Sierra Black, the Huffer Brothers, Matt Matelko, Zach Ryan Band, Desert Heat, Noah Claunch, and Frank Garrett & Left of Centre. All are on the bill this weekend. No cover; go to olered.com/las vegas for intel. And try the Trash Talkin’ Taco Salad.