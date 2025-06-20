Yeet & Friends to headline Las Vegas event that drew 60K

A half-dozen headliners, led by Yeat & Friends and Young Thug, power the return of ComplexCon in October.

I compared ComplexCon to the MAGIC apparel convention, but with major headliners, after its Las Vegas debut in November.

The pop culture festival and exhibition returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall on Oct. 25-26. The event is once more packed with recording stars, and also shopping.

The lineup for the event’s second run: On Oct. 25, Yeat & Friends, Peso Pluma and Central Cee take the main stage. On Oct. 26, Young Thug, Ken Carson and 2hollis close out the weekend.

Travis Scott headlined that aggressively hyped event, which drew approximately 60,000 attendees and covered more than 1 million square feet, presenting about 300 worldwide brands and 750 international artists.

Those thousands of visitors will again have the opportunity to shop for hundreds of exclusive and limited-edition releases from various manufacturers, all available only at the festival. The event is known for featuring exclusive releases from brands including Nike and Adidas.

This year’s ComplexCon Global Artistic Director Daniel Arsham will lead the creative vision for the Las Vegas festival. The celebrated artists is building on the momentum of his recent artistic direction at ComplexCon Hong Kong.

Arsham will weave his visual style across sculpture, architecture, drawing, and film and all facets of the experience. Immersive installations and new merchandise are planned.

ComplexCon launched in Long Beach, California, in 2016 and is under agreement for at least two more years at the Convention Center. The festival/experience/commerce spectacle is open to the public; go to complexcon.com for intel. If you go, wear your shoppin’ shoes.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.