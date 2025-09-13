Wynn pausing XS nightclub for renovation in ‘26

Wynn Las Vegas has confirmed it will close for an extensive renovation in late summer 2026.

For the second time this month, a major Strip nightlife operator has announced it is shutting down a club but not shutting down business. Wynn Nightlife is renovating its XS Nightclub in September 2026.

Responding to request for comments reports of a staff meeting Monday, a Wynn rep said in a statement, “XS, the nightlife destination at Wynn Las Vegas, will close for an extensive renovation in late summer 2026. The venue initially opened on Dec. 31, 2008 and has been the home to world-class DJs including Diplo, Marshmello and The Chainsmokers. The nightclub will open with significant enhancements in fall 2026.”

We understand the makeover will take up to four months, and reopening in time for the club’s NYE anniversary. Company officials did not respond to a follow-up on how the staff will be compensated during the down time.

On Sept. 1, trailblazing nightlife operator Drai’s announced it is closing its Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub at the Cromwell on Halloween. Drai Nightclub is returning to the basement space, originally Drai’s After Hours, on Nov. 2. The indoor-outdoor rooftop spaces will be operated separately from Caesars Entertainment by Brian Affronti, Victor Drai’s longtime managing partner.

The space will serve as the the hotel pool, similar to Go Pool at Flamingo, and offered for corporate/private buyouts

