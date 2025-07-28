‘Wizard of Oz’ to step in for LOVE piece at The Venetian

A rep for The Venetian confirmed the famous sign is being taken down, but, “LOVE always finds its way back.”

Love springs eternal. But this summer and fall, the LOVE sign at The Venetian’s Waterfall Atrium is taking some down time.

The famous sign is being removed in favor of a “Wizard of Oz at Sphere” display. The unveiling is set for Friday morning. “Wizard” opens Aug. 28.

“LOVE is taking a little break, but absence makes the heart grow fonder,” a rep for The Venetian said in a statement. “The LOVE sculpture is heading out for a little refresh, but don’t worry, LOVE always finds its way back.”

There is no timeline for how long LOVE is being stored, or how long “Wizard” is taking its place.

Bay Area-based artist Laura Kimpton, who specializes in large-scale installations, created the piece as part of her Monumental Word Series. Standing 12 feet tall with perforated, bird-shaped stamps, the LOVE sign spans 36 feet. The work was originally showcased at the 2016 Life is Beautiful Festival. LOVE then moved to The Venetian.

Designed to fit The Venetian’s romantic, Italian-themed decor, the sign is an enormously popular photo op. The piece sits at the bottom of the escalators, in the area that links the walkways connecting The Venetian and Palazzo.

