‘Wizard of Oz’ experience coming to Sphere, to run multiple times daily

Sphere Entertainment on Friday announced two new experiences, “The Wizard of Oz” and “From the Edge,” will be featured at the Las Vegas venue.

The Yellow Brick Road leads to Sphere.

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” has been formally announced to open Aug. 28. The 1939 classic is joined by “From The Edge,” a collection of scenes featuring extreme athletes, as the latest theatrical experiences at the Bulbous Wonder.

Sphere Entertainment announced the two productions Friday morning. Ticket sales and scheduling are to be announced.

According to previous reports, “Wizard of Oz” is reportedly being drawn down to 80 minutes from its original 102, the process costing $80 million. Those figures have not been confirmed by Sphere officials, however.

Both shows are to run multiple times per day, similar to Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard From Earth” and “V U2 An Immersive Concert Film.” All theatrical projects are on the Sphere Experience roster.

The “Wizard of Oz” will be presented as a fully immersive experience, coming on line just as summer family vacation season is ending (reportedly due to a lengthy editing process). ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Sphere will maintain the integrity of the original while pushing the boundaries of Sphere’s experiential medium,” the company said in a news release.

Previous reports indicate the production will employ Sphere’s immersive technologies, including ultra-high-resolution visuals, spatial audio, and haptic feedback. Expect the seats to shake during “the twister.”

The company said that in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, Google, and Magnopus, the Sphere “will use cutting-edge technologies to enhance the original film.”

“Our goal for The Sphere Experience is a diverse slate that leverages Sphere’s power as an experiential medium. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere and From The Edge will push that vision forward in different ways,” Sphere Entertainment CEO Jim Dolan said in a statement.

An experience focusing on extreme sports, the company said that “From the Edge” will feature “premier athletes,” including free diver Alenka Artnik, skier Markus Eder, rock climber Alex Honnold, BASE jumper Katie Hansen Lajeunesse, and surfer Kai Lenny.

As part of the experience, the group of athletes will “take audiences inside the world of extreme sports.”

Filming for the production is underway in locations in Jordan, Dubai, Switzerland, the Bahamas, Austin, Las Vegas and Maui, according to the release.

As the new projects are announced, the Eagles are back this weekend, followed by Dead & Company on April 17. Country star Kenny Chesney ropens May 22, the Backstreet Boys on July 11, and the electronic-music production “Unity” launches Aug. 29. The production is a partnership of Electric Daisy Carnival producer Insomniac and Tomorrowland.

An Eagles concert movie is also reportedly being developed, but not announced.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.