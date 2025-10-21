‘Wizard of Oz at Sphere’ reaches major ticket, box office milestones

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” has sold more than 1 million tickets since the AI-enhanced film made its debut in August, according to Sphere Entertainment.

Our Sphere stat of the week is 1 million. The other is $130 million.

All of it related to a movie set on a farm in Kansas and the fantastic Emerald City.

Sphere Entertainment announced Monday “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” has surpassed a million ticket sales since opening Aug. 28. The theatrical experience surpassed those milestones Friday.

“The Wizard” headlines multiple times daily. The AI-enhanced film, featuring a four-minute tornado and many 16-foot winged monkeys, is the only production being staged by Sphere Experiences. “Postcard from Earth” and the U2 concert movie are temporarily sidelined.

Dorothy & Co. will run solo through the end of May.

At a cost of $100 million and edited to 80 minutes, “WOZ” is presenting the first Halloween-inspired event at the Bulbous Wonder at the end of the month. Guests are encouraged arrive in costume for the 10 p.m. Oct. 30 show and the two Halloween showings at 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Ticket-holders of all ages can walk the Yellow Brick Carpet and enjoy themed treats.

All venue protocols will be in place, so no masks allowed.

What: "Wizard of Oz at Sphere."

Where: Sphere.

When: Multiple times daily.

Tickets: Start at $104.

Information: Thesphere.com.