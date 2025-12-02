People check out the Wicked Witch of the East legs and ruby slippers installation promoting &qu ...
People check out the Wicked Witch of the East legs and ruby slippers installation promoting "The Wizard of Oz" at Sphere in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A scene from "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere," which opened on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Threads, Instagram
A scene from "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere," which opened on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Threads, Instagram
A performer addresses the crowd during a rehearsal of the atrium pre-show as part of "The ...
A performer addresses the crowd during a rehearsal of the atrium pre-show as part of "The Wizard of Oz" experience at Sphere on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
‘Wizard of Oz at Sphere’ has generated over $200M in ticket sales, company says

December 2, 2025 - 5:51 am
 

The Emerald City is delivering green to Sphere.

“The Wizard of Oz” movie/theatrical experience has surpassed 1.5 million tickets sold and has generated nearly $200 million in ticket sales, Sphere Entertainment announced Tuesday morning.

The immersive, AI-enhanced experience opened in September. The production surpassed one million in ticket sales in October. Last month, Sphere Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery issued “Wizard of Oz at Sphere: The Soundtrack,” the fully rerecorded music from the original. Judy Garland’s isolated, a cappella rendition of “Over the Rainbow” is a highlight

“Wizard of Oz” is selling through December 2026, with tickets starting at $104, running multiple times daily. This is the only movie currently playing alongside Sphere’s superstar headliners. Zac Brown Band is up next, opening Friday and Saturday night.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

