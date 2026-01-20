People check out the Wicked Witch of the East legs and ruby slippers installation promoting &qu ...
People check out the Wicked Witch of the East legs and ruby slippers installation promoting "The Wizard of Oz" at Sphere in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A scene from "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere," which opened on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Threads, Instagram
A scene from "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere," which opened on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats1 Threads, Instagram
The caravan is seen by the atrium at Sphere for "The Wizard of Oz" experience on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A performer addresses the crowd during a rehearsal of the atrium pre-show as part of "The Wizard of Oz" experience at Sphere on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
‘Wizard of Oz at Sphere’ clears $260M in sales

January 20, 2026 - 7:09 am
 
Updated January 20, 2026 - 7:10 am

The Yellow Brick Road continues to lead to the land of green at Sphere.

“Wizard of Oz at Sphere” has exceeded 2 million ticket sales and totaled more than $260 million in ticket sales as of Monday. Sphere Entertainment announced the update in a news release Tuesday morning.

The theatrical experience opened Aug. 28. The movie utilizes Sphere’s immense video capabilities, haptic seats, and advanced audio system. A four-minute tornado, flying winged monkeys, and falling foam apples are among the live-action elements.

A mini production that features the Wizard greeting guests entering Sphere’s Atrium is also folded into the experience.

The updated film has been edited to 80 minutes. In November, Sphere Entertainment and WaterTower Music, Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house label, released “Wizard of Oz at Sphere: The Soundtrack.”

Tickets are on sale through December at thesphere.com, with multiple showtimes daily.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

