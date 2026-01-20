‘Wizard of Oz at Sphere’ clears $260M in sales

“Wizard of Oz at Sphere” continues to show box-office power with 2 million tickets sold.

The Yellow Brick Road continues to lead to the land of green at Sphere.

“Wizard of Oz at Sphere” has exceeded 2 million ticket sales and totaled more than $260 million in ticket sales as of Monday. Sphere Entertainment announced the update in a news release Tuesday morning.

The theatrical experience opened Aug. 28. The movie utilizes Sphere’s immense video capabilities, haptic seats, and advanced audio system. A four-minute tornado, flying winged monkeys, and falling foam apples are among the live-action elements.

A mini production that features the Wizard greeting guests entering Sphere’s Atrium is also folded into the experience.

The updated film has been edited to 80 minutes. In November, Sphere Entertainment and WaterTower Music, Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house label, released “Wizard of Oz at Sphere: The Soundtrack.”

Tickets are on sale through December at thesphere.com, with multiple showtimes daily.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.