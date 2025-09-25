Wine-tasting comedy show takes a shot on the Strip

Lighthouse ArtSpace on the Strip is celebrating the grapes of mirth.

“In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience” is being served 5 p.m. Oct. 17-Nov. 30. The show is performed on the third level of The Shops at Crystals, working around the “Immersive Van Gogh” show in the same space.

The show stars comics Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanaugh, who navigate a night of five tastings. An alcohol-free option is available. Tickets start at $49.95 (not including fees), available at InPourTasteVegas.com.

Cavanaugh is a popular touring comic who sold out his debut season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a four-week residency in Toronto and an extended sold-out run in New York’s off-Broadway Soho Playhouse. Preston has toured internationally and has written for Australia’s popular music game show “Spicks and Specks.” The two co-host the Melbourne-based cult hit “The Late Nite PowerPoint Comedy Showcase.”

“In Pour Taste” has sold out its engagements at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and in tours across Australia. According to a release announcing its Vegas run, “Everyone from savvy sauvignon swiggers to clueless chardonnay chuggers will find something to make their glass half-full, as the wine industry’s hardest-hitting questions are answered … How far should I extend my pinky when sipping? What the heck is a tannin? And who’s parked in the loading bay? You’re about to be towed?”

In short, expect swill (snort) experience. See you fellas in October, and have some FizzyWater on chill.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.