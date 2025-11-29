‘Wicked: For Good’ star stuns Las Vegas theater audience

The audience at a Las Vegas screening of “Wicked: For Good” were thrilled when Cynthia Erivo showed up unannounced.

The ticket-holders did see Erivo — on in the film, and in person.

The actress/singer showed up by surprise at Dolby Cinemas AMC Town Square on Saturday morning. She was in town for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Social media shows Erivo arriving in front of the giant screen to applause and screams. Shouts of, “We love you, Cynthia!” are heard in the audience.

“Hello, everyone, hi, I’m Cynthia. I was here, and I figured I would just pop by and surprise you all and say hi. Thank you very much for being here this weekend with us and ‘Wicked: For Good,’” Erivo said. “This film, it was made with a lot of love and a lot of hard work. I want you to have a really great time today. Make sure you have your tissues at the ready. Take good care of one another. Thank you very much for being here. I just want to say hello. That’s all.”

Reps for Erivo and AMC Theaters have not responded to requests for comment.

“Wicked: For Good” set box-office records for Broadway musical adaptations in its first weekend, earning about $226 million internationally and $147 million domestically. The performance broke a record set by the first “Wicked” film. The new movie is part two of “Wicked,” and was the top-selling movie worldwide for the weekend.

