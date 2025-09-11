Who still runs a classic Las Vegas residency? This guy

Donny Osmond is adding dates through May at Harrah’s and is booked steadily Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Donny Osmond still has spring in his step, and spring in his schedule.

The tireless legendary recording artist has added dates through next May at Harrah’s Showroom. The hotel announced the extension Tuesday.

This is a vintage-Vegas residency production. Osmond is booked steadily Tuesdays through Saturdays until May 30 (tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com).

Osmond is 67, but he also duets on “Puppy Love” with a 3-D, AI version of his 14-year-old self on stage. The song was released in 1972. His grandson Daxton has filled the role onstage.

Osmond opened his solo show Aug. 31, 2021, two years after “Donny & Marie,” co-starring Marie Osmond, closed after 11 years at the Flamingo. That venue was named after the siblings. Will Harrah’s Showroom follow that lead? If Osmond headlines long enough, why not?

Osmond performs a 10-minute-long “Auto-rap-ography” that covers milestones in his career over the past six decades (think of “We Didn’t Start the Fire” but twice as long). He invites fans to request any song he’s ever recorded. He performs “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from Disney’s “Mulan” (Osmond voiced Captain Shang in that one).

Raj Kapoor directs Osmond’s stage show. Kapoor has produced the Grammys, Latin Grammys, Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards telecast. Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and Backstreet Boys (at Planet Hollywood) have partnered with Kapoor. Emmy Award-winning UNLV alums Nappytabs, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, choreograph the production.

Mick Jagger unexpectedly shouted out Osmond last year during a Rolling Stones show at Allegiant Stadium. The rock legend name-checked performers from the stage, “There is so much going on in Las Vegas. It’s always an amazing place to visit. I mean, tonight — just tonight — all of us could have gone, we could have seen Donny Osmond, who I’ve always liked. Carlos Santana, who I love. And Justin Timberlake!”

Osmond, and we expect Osmond of yesteryear, got a kick out of that.

Jackson’s back

Janet Jackson is back on stage and playing the first shows of the newly renovated Resorts World Theatre through Sept. 20. These are also Jackson’s final dates of her extended engagement at the room.

The venue has added a general admission option in the section closest to the stage, but Jackson is staying with the seated design. The theater’s updated capacity is 4,869 (combination of GA and seated) and 4,561 (fully seated).

This is an optional move, to provide aesthetic flexibility, not due to disrepair in the venue. Resorts World Theatre is less than four years old. Carrie Underwood opened the theater in December 2021, after Celine Dion paused her performance career. Katy Perry and Luke Bryan playing the venue’s first residencies. Michael Bublé, Kevin Hart, Sam Hunt, Theo Von, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Bert Kreischer and Tony Hinchcliffe have headlined the theater.

Petty partner to Horseshoe

A rare acoustic show takes over The Jubilee Theater at the Horseshoe during the National Finals Rodeo run. Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will play the storied room Dec. 6.

Campbell was Tom Petty’s partner in forming the Heartbreakers more than 50 years ago. Campbell was the Heartbreakers’ lead guitarist, co-produced several albums and wrote several hits for other artists. Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer” is among them.

The Dirty Knobs were Campbell’s side project until Petty’s death in 2017. Today the band is his main focus. This is the first one-off, headlining show in the theater since “Jubilee” closed in February 2016.

Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons’ 11th annual Rise Up Gala is going gangster this year.

We speak of Ken Jeong, who played Mr. Chow in “The Hangover” trilogy. Jeong co-hosts Friday night’s charity gala at Aria. Joel McHale is back to help steer the event, which is a benefit for the Tyler Robinson Foundation’s fight against pediatric cancer.

The event has raised more than $30 since it’s first event at a ballroom at Hard Rock Hotel in 2014. Imagine Dragons close the show with an acoustic set. Go trf.org/gala for intel.

May We Recommend …

Brody Dolyniuk’s “Totally 80s Symphonic” plays Reynolds Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday. If it was on MTV in that decade, it is in contention for this show. Dolyniuk employees a 22-piece orchestra and the guy can bring it, musically and vocally (he once left a VM as Geddy Lee and I saved that for years).

Dolyniuk touches many decades — he’s rebuilt a beautiful, tangerine-orange 1967 Chevy Nova. That effort alone means he deserves a look-see.

Cool Hang Alert

Boxing broadcast legend Al Bernstein hosts his next lounge spectacular at 8 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Piazza at Tuscany Suites. Bernstein usually pairs these performances with major fights, this one linked to Saturday’s Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez bout at Allegiant Stadium.

Joe DiNunzio, The Master of Standards, is musical guest. Women’s champ Layla McCarter as the special boxing guest. Bernstein is a fabulous singer, and member of scores of halls of fame. We understand another is coming. Never one to skirt an issue, we can’t wait to announce this one. No cover. Tip your servers, and come out singing.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.