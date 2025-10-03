What to expect from Paul McCartney’s set list in Las Vegas

Look for the Beatles great to perform songs written by John Lennon and George Harrison, in addition to his own, as he plays Allegiant Stadium.

A favorite Paul McCartney memory is when he played the reopening of The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in April 2009. The encore of that show was about 40 minutes, longer than any full Beatles concert.

It was also the first time I had seen McCartney perform the comparatively lesser-known “Flaming Pie” (from the 1994 album of the same name) and “Sing the Changes,” credited to The Fireman (from 2008’s “Electric Arguments” album).

Another: When Steven Tyler arrived unbilled at T-Mobile Arena in June 2019, as Aerosmith was in residency next door at Park Theater. The two shrieked through “Helter Skelter.” My mom, who owns an original copy of the “White Album,” was with me that night and said, “I can’t believe what I am seeing.”

We’re eager for more curveballs from Macca when he plays Allegiant Stadium for the first time Saturday in his “Got Back” tour stop, the first stadium performance in the series. The 83-year-old McCartney played the 4,900-seat Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday and 11,000-seat Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Monday.

Reviewing the coverage of those shows, McCartney has created a set list of Beatles hits, solo numbers, Wings favorites and a dash of the unexpected. Some gems to know and look for (as always, subject to change):

“Help”: A No. 1 hit and title of the 1965 movie, and not a McCartney song. This classic opened the Santa Barbara show. “Help” was one of John Lennon’s favorites, title of the ramshackle movie, and had not been played live in its entirety since ’65. McCartney sampled about a minute-long version on his 1990 tour.

The Beatles’ performances of the song at Shea Stadium and on “The Ed Sullivan Show” are fan favorites. Maybe I’m amazed (which is also on the set list) that Sir Paul would pull a Lennon number. And it’s far from the only John song in the lineup.

“Now and Then”: The AI-completed, after-market Lennon solo effort that was worked over by the “Threetles” during the “Anthology” series in 1994. George Harrison didn’t like the tune and it was shelved. McCartney and Ringo Starr revived the project, with McCartney’s new lyrics and Lennon’s original voice extracted from the demo tape using restoration technology from Peter Jackson, the same method he used in his “Get Back” documentary. This is the “last” Beatles song.

“In Spite of All the Danger”: If “Now and Then” is the last Beatles song, this could be considered the first, at least the first recording to feature Lennon, McCartney and Harrison as members of the Quarrymen. This was the home-recorded song from 1958, a rare McCartney-Harrison credit.

The song was latent until surfacing on “Anthology.” The Elvis-influenced number was included for its historic significance (which is palpable), not for its audio quality (which is terrible). But McCartney loves telling the story about how the guys passed around the 45 to take turns listening, with the late pianist John “Duff” Lowe hoarding it for 25 years.

“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite”: Lennon’s whimsical, circus-poster effort from “Sgt. Pepper” follows the Wings concert staple “Jet,” as McCartney shows off his legendary range.

“I’ve Got a Feeling”: McCartney duets with Lennon from the “Let It Be” and “Get Back” footage of the fabled rooftop concert in January 1969. A really underrated song, and the first time McCartney will perform it in this format in Las Vegas.

“Something”: Harrison’s first mega-hit, another foray outside of McCartney’s own compositions. This is when he breaks out the ukulele.

“Coming Up,” “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”: A song that Lennon really liked, and one he didn’t. But McCartney digs the story of Desmond and Molly Jones. If you want some fun, take this one.

Abbey Road work

A permanent ode to The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” cover has been refreshed. This is Abbey Road LV (previously known as Abbey Road Crossing), the multicolored crosswalk leading to El Cortez on Fremont East. The work was achieved ahead of Ringo Starr’s series at the Venetian Theatre and in time for McCartney’s show.

Abbey Road LV’s creator is Paul Casey, a well-known entertainment professional who has performed as an Elvis tribute artist for decades. Casey is also an avid Beatles fan and historian. He established the walkway in 2014, and it is repainted to coincide with significant Beatles events and anniversaries. Look both ways and have a walk — it’s quite the photo op.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.