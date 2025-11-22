Wet weather, hot performances mark F1’s Friday on the Strip

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Marilyn’s Cafe at Tuscany Suites, the resort that abuts the east side of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit. The reasons I would usually visit the resort (Kenny Davidsen’s show at Piazza, “The Rat Pack is Back” at the Copa Room) are down this weekend. The hotel has been taken over by F1 teams and staff, conducting race business.

The F1 media center is here, somewhere, but not for me. My media center is at the diner, over a Swiss/spinach omelet, hash browns, wheat toast and black coffee. Gourmet fair after a drizzly visit to the Heineken Stage at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels.

Dillon Francis was the primary headliner on this stage, with MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) holding forth at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere stage.

Kane Brown, Vavo, DJ Pee.Wee, Steve Aoki, Louis Tomlinson and Kaskade are all at The Grid at the start/finish line Saturday. Jazzy, the cast of “Mad Apple” at New York-New York and Shaggy play the Heineken Stage. Cimafunk, Sofi Tukker and T-Pain are billed at T-Mobile Zone.

Francis, wearing a Dodger cap and a mischievous grin, was cool and dry under the Heineken Stage overhang. The dicey conditions didn’t prevent some pyro in front of the DJ booth, and a dazzling light show at the back. The space was jammed with fans for his 45-minute set, which kicked off just before 7 p.m.

At about that time, MGK was hanging upside-down from stage set, singing, believably, “I’m wasted and I’m not getting younger!” He waded into the crowd and brought up a kid in a bandana and ball cap to the stage for a quick rap swap.

The cast of “Awakening” at the Wynn was featured before Francis’s headlining set. We readily recognize the great Vegas stage vet April Leopardi in her black-feathered Darkness character.

The cast made its five minutes through the raindrops count, premiering the show’s new “Black & White Ball” scene, with an impressive Russian bar number. The producers’ goal with the show is to present something you can see just in Vegas. They achieved that, with this gorgeous number unfurling next to the F1 track.

Jabbawockeez of MGM Grand appeared at the T-Mobile Zone. Harrah’s mentalist Colin Cloud, Mat Franco of the Linq and Piff the Magic Dragon of the Flamingo were among the Strip acts performing at Paddock Club. We also had the requisite in-crowd appearance by Blue Man Group of Luxor, who seemed characteristically bemused by all the racket.

Vegas pros BTS

Most of the event’s headlining roster has been booked by veteran Vegas entertainment pro Craig Nyman’s CAN Media & Entertainment company, the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s primary talent buyer.

Nyman dates to the earliest days of the downtown Life is Beautiful, and before that was a top PR rep in Las Vegas.

Vegas is further repped by esteemed producer and casting director Louanne Madorma, with “Awakening” and “Le Reve” at the Wynn, and Madonna and Aerosmith on tour among her many credits. Madorma is creative producer for Brian Burke Entertainment, advancing Burke’s vision across the entertainment landscape by coordinating talent, show flow, logistics and communication with all teams.

Burke’s collection of ace entertainment specialists Jenn Rapp, Kayla DePew, Sagiv Karpel and Allegra Libonati head up the event’s lighting, audio, video and stage management. All the things, as we say.

TPR rocks it

Bruno Mars’ Pinky Ring at Bellagio flourishes during F1. The high-rolling crowd spends about $100K at the bar and in table buys during F1 weekend. That’s double a typical weekend night. Mars notorious backing band, The Hooligans, have helped boost the business, playing this week. Mars was in Friday and was expected again Saturday.

A takeaway about the drizzle

F1 is not a place for an umbrella. Slicks, rain jackets, hats and hoodies are the way to go. You can put an eye out (including your own) opening an umbrella in this crowd. It is not the best venue for an impulse-purchase purchase of such gear, either. Branded hats (Mercedes, Ferrari, F1, McLaren and such) run $70-$80 at the merch counter. F1 hoodies start at $110. Shop wisely.

