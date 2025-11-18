‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to return to the Strip, arena-style

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is due for a one-off at the MGM Grand Garden in September on his “Bigger and Weirder Tour.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic went “clean” in terms of ticket sales in his extended engagement at the Venetian Theatre in June. He sold out all six performances.

With that history of box-office demand, Yankovic is due back on the Strip, in larger confines, at the MGM Grand Garden on Sept. 18. This is a one-off on his “Bigger and Weirder Tour” (tickets on sale at 10 a.m. PT Friday at AXS.com).

It will be impressive for Yankovic to achieve his tour title. Over the years, he has parodied Imagine Dragons with “Inactive” (to “Radioactive”), along with “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy” (from “Straight Outta Lynwood,” a satire of “Ridin’” by Chamillionaire and Krayzie Bone).

Yankovic, who turned 66 in October, has a career dating to 1976, when he appeared with parody radio pioneer Dr. Demento. He has since won five Grammys and received 17 nominations. He has joined Madonna and Michael Jackson as the only three artists to hit the Billboard Top 40 in four consecutive decades.

The release announcing the Vegas date promises “celebrated hits, alongside deep-cut fan favorites, and with a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band.”

