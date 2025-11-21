‘We lost a special woman’: Las Vegas singer dies suddenly at 47

One of Las Vegas’s most gifted singers died suddenly Thursday morning while on cross-country road trip.

Tymara Walker, a backing vocalist for Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan and a popular performer on and off the Strip, died after suffering a medical episode while traveling with her son, singer and musician Breyon Walker. She was 47.

Originally from Toledo, Ohio and an alumna of Bowling Green State University, Walker built a busy career in and out of Las Vegas. She toured extensively with Knight and Khan, including a series on Knight’s farewell tour through the U.K. last year. On the Strip, Walker was a cast member in “Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel the Concert” at Harrah’s, and performed for a time at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio.

Walker was also a talented writer and pianist, and had been developing a musical called “The Rocking Chair,” the story of a grandmother who grew up in slavery. Walker had also hosted her own shows in Las Vegas.

“Tymara was a blazing talent, a wonderful teacher, and she was so proud of her kids,” said twice-Grammy-nominated Las Vegas showman Clint Holmes, who had worked frequently with Walker. “I was fortunate to get to sing with her. She made me find another level just to keep up. We lost a special woman.”

On Dec. 29, Walker sang the national anthem prior to the Vikings-Packers game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. She performed the anthem at several Las Vegas Aces games at Michelob Ultra Arena.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.