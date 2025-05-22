‘We have a pretty rocking show’: Kenny Chesney is ready to roll at Sphere

Kenny Chesney opens his 15-show Sphere series on Thursday night. He’s impressed, and ready to take it on.

Kenny Chesney took time from creating epic sound and images at Sphere on Wednesday to jot some thoughts.

The 57-year-old headliner says he has appreciated, “How consuming the experience is. Knowing this is immersive visually and sonically, figuring out the pacing in a way that’s not so overwhelming. We have a pretty rocking show, a lot of momentum right out of the gate when we’re in stadiums. I wanted to have that kind of collective energy, but I know the intensity will be so much greater — and that’s a different way to build a set.”

We were curious to know the biggest challenge in developing this production, the first country series ever at the Bulbous Wonder, which is set to open Thursday night. Chesney has 15 dates scheduled through June 21.

Cheney says the series has “given us an opportunity to play some songs that we’ve never done live. It’s allowed us — because my band is so good, so tight and such a force of their own — to really get inside some of the songs we’ve played for years and think about them differently. The arrangements might not be different, but how we interpret them is.”

Chesney says his No Shoes Nation legions of fans has followed him all over the country. That they are racing to Sphere is not a surprise.

“We’ve done huge outdoor shows on the beach on the Florida-Alabama line. We’ve done Keg in the Keys shows, where we play some of the great classic bars down on Duval Street in Key West,” Chesney says. “We’ve done Keg in the Closet surprise tours of college bars in places like Athens, Georgia; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Tallahassee, Florida.”

Chesney’s fans travel to different cities on the same stadium tour.

“We have people who meet up every year, sometimes in different cities, or they all travel to the same city from different places,” the superstar says. “I love that we’re part of their summer. It’s exciting to meet your songs in this way. It really is. And fun.”

Chesney’s holding the details under his hat until he runs his first Sphere weekend.

“Let me offer you this, I’ve had a lot of friends call me, people who I love and whose music No Shoes Nation loves. Everybody’s so curious about what this is, and everybody wants to know more about what it takes to build a show like this,” Chesney says. “So I have a lot of friends who are going to be coming to see me and the band, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of different people jump up on stage with us.”

The idea of Chesney headlining Sphere was organically conceived. The plans were seeded in a conversation between the superstar and music-industry power player Irving Azoff at Jimmy Buffett’s memorial show at the Hollywood Bowl in April 2024.

Azoff casually asked Chesney what he thought of playing the venue.

“I’ve been friends with Irving for a long time. He knows what we do, because he’s come out to a few stadium shows,” Chesney says. “He thought what we do with the music, video, the intensity of how we do our shows would really suit the venue.”

A couple days later, Chesney and his team saw visited Sphere. “We watched the U2 concert film and I said, ‘Irving’s right.’”

Tease this …

Keep an eye on the old Forty Deuce space at Mandalay Bay. An attempt at a burlesque nightlife hang didn’t take 15 years ago. But there is an effort to return live music and dance to that spot, with some top local talent.

And this …

“Absinthe” is working up a reality show. Members of Netflix hierarchy have visited the show during the 18-month concept cultivation. More on this topic, for sure …

Cool Hang Alert

Fremont Street Experience’s free Downtown Rocks Series is back this weekend. Friday has Drowning Pool at 7 p.m on 1st Street Stage, with Hinder at 8 p.m. on Main Street Stage, Saliva at 9 p.m. on 1st Street Stage. On Saturday, Alien Ant Farm plays 3rd Street Stage at 8 p.m., followed by Jet at 9 p.m.

Just in time for triple-digit temperatures, this series and FSE are generally always something different. Go to vegasexperience.com for intel.

“Absinthe” is working up a reality show. Members of Netflix hierarchy have visited the show during the 18-month concept cultivation. More on this topic, for sure …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.