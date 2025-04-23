Want to buy a vowel? Live game show coming to Las Vegas Strip

“Wheel of Fortune Live!” will play consecutive weekends at a theater on the Las Vegas Strip this summer.

Paris Theater has been looking for a show fans will flip for. They’ve found one, as “Wheel of Fortune Live!” moves into the venue for an extended engagement beginning July 11.

Actor and TV personality Mark L. Walberg hosts. Audience members will be selected randomly to participate, competing for prizes and cash awards up to $10,000. Fans are also offered the chance to audition online to appear as a contestant on the syndicated TV show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

Show times are 6 and 8 p.m. July 11-12 and July 18-19.

Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com, and the hotel’s box office.

The Las Vegas shows open a 60-city U.S. tour through this fall. Dates, cities and ticket information will be announced in May and available at wheeloffortunelive.com.

“We’ve been looking for ways to expand the Wheel of Fortune brand and create opportunities for our fans to engage in new and exciting ways,” Suzanne Prete, president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement. “This live show is a fun, interactive first for enthusiasts to play a version of their favorite game show in their hometown. Our collaboration with Paris Las Vegas will give Wheel Watchers and Las Vegas tourists a chance to spin, win and solve puzzles, just like they see on TV.”

Paris Theater is a historically star-crossed venue, the last home of “Jersey Boys” in 2016, followed by several shows that have not stuck. Most recently “Bat Out of Hell” closed Jan. 1, 2023, after a 12-week run.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.