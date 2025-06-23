Veteran rock band to make rare Las Vegas stop

Vampire Weekend has played Vegas six times. The veteran rockers are back Nov. 7 in the one-off, as part of its “Only God Was Above Us” tour.

Vampire Weekend is turning BleauLive Theater into its Harmony Hall in November.

The often Las Vegas-resistant indie rockers are back Nov. 7 in the one-off, as part of its “Only God Was Above Us” tour.

The series is promoted by Live Nation Las Vegas, and tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday. The band has played Vegas just a half-dozen times in its nearly 20-year history.

In the veteran rock band’s catalogue: “A-Punk,” “Oxford Comma,” “Diane Young,” “Hannah Hunt,” “Step” and “Harmony Hall.” Other popular songs include “Walcott,” “Giving Up the Gun” and “This Life”

The current tour is drawing raves as noted in the release announcing the Vegas date. From the Dallas Observer, in its wrap of Best Concerts of 2024, describing the show as an “odyssey of pleasurable peculiarities that built and swerved and danced and blossomed, confounding assumptions at nearly every turn.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.