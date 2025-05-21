Veteran rock band plans Las Vegas Strip takeover

“Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas” runs for three days and nights in August.

Sublime and its brethren are running rampant on the Strip this summer.

The iconic punk-ska band from Long Beach is taking over Park MGM from Aug. 14-16 with “Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas.” Announced in a news release Wednesday, the three-day celebration of music and culture is highlighted by shows at Dolby Live on Aug. 15-16. A welcome party is set for Aug. 14, KROQ’s Miles the DJ at the helm and appearances by Sublime members planned.

Tickets go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com. VIP packages offer fans access to soundcheck parties, opportunities to meet the band and acoustic jam performances. Park MGM also held a similar immersive experience when 311 played Dolby Live this past March.

Jakob Nowell debuted as Sublime’s new front man at Coachella 2024. He and his uncles Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson continued to build the band’s recent momentum, performing at more than 20 festivals and shows across North America by the end of last year.

Sublime made its late-night television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” a four-song set on “The Howard Stern Show” and the band’s first top 10 hit on alternative radio since 1997 with “Feel Like That,” featuring the vocals of both Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob.

In its weekend Strip excursion,Sublime will be joined on stage by such famed punk and alt-rock acts as Pennywise, The Vandals, The Ataris, Long Beach Dub Allstars, and SVNBVRNT Records artists Jesse James Pariah & Zayno. VIP experiences, acoustic sessions, and rare memorabilia on display are in the immersive activation.

Fans will also get a look at a collection of Sublime memorabilia on display throughout the weekend, plus a rare opportunity to join special guided tours at the Punk Rock Museum, led by band members from the weekend’s lineup.

The weekend concludes with a live recording of the BvrntCast Podcast on Sunday morning, where band members will share stories, insights, and fan interactions.

Gaugh, speaking for the band, is excited even through a news release.

“This Vegas takeover is going to be nuts!!! I mean Sublime and Pennywise, punk shows at the Punk Rock Museum, parties every night, it’s going to be everything Sublime for this weekend, you won’t wanna miss out on this one!”

What: "Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas."

Where: Park MGM/Dolby Live/Punk Rock Museum.

When: Aug. 14-16.

Tickets: 9 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com. An artist pre-sale will begin 9 a.m. Pacific time Thursday. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's loyalty rewards program, will have access to a pre-sale Thursday 10 a.m. Thursday May 22. All pre-sales are scheduled to end 10 p.m. Thursday Pacific time.