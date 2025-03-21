Veteran Las Vegas Strip performer says prices ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Brian Thomas played Lucky at O’Shea’s for 17 years. But he’s no longer seeing the green stuff.

He was not Lucky this year.

Our longtime buddy Brian Thomas did not work St. Patrick’s Day for the first time in 26 years Monday. He’s better known on that holiday as Lucky the Leprechaun. Thomas worked for Harrah’s/Caesars Entertainment for 17 years, a fixture on St. Patrick’s Day at the original O’Sheas Casino.

osheas

Thomas was cut loose in October 2020, but he continued to grab emcee or acting gigs here and there. He’s still performing as “mini-ster” at Kiss By Monster Mini Golf at the Rio. He’s also donned Golden Knights uniform for the parade into T-Mobile Arena and was in the Mini Mötley Crüe parody band during the Crüe’s run at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in 2012.

The demand for the Lucky character remains, but there’s not enough of the green stuff.

“I guess you could say the requests were there,” Thomas says, “but the budget wasn’t.”

Thomas has been around the Strip casino scene for decades. He can read the clovers, and also the tea leaves.

“It’s unfortunate. I see the casino industry, especially on the Strip, is more concerned about the bottom line than guest experience,” Thomas says. “With resort fees and parking, you’re already over $100 and you didn’t even do anything for the day.”

Thomas used to deal $5 specialty Frozen Bailey’s St. Patrick’s Day drinks that now cost $30. “Drink prices are absolutely ridiculous,” says the mini-ster, who is preaching to the choir.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.