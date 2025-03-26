Veteran Las Vegas Strip headliners breaking out as a duo

Human Nature’s co-founders Andrew and Mike Tierney perform as Tierney Brothers for the first time as ticketed headliners in May.

Andrew and Mike Tierney premiered with Human Nature on the Strip in May 2009. The siblings are marking that event with a show outside the Human Nature lineup, in a locals’ haunt just south of the Strip.

The Tierney Brothers are headlining their first ticketed show, “Story Isn’t Over,” at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at Grandview Lounge at South Point (tickets are $30, go to southpointcasino.com for intel). Their debut coincides with release of the brothers’ debut album, “Soundtrack of My Life.” The album is released through Sony Music Australia.

The congenial siblings plan to perform originals, along with a handful of pop covers from “blood harmony” acts, the Bee Gees, Beach Boys and Everly Brothers among them.

The Tierneys sampled the original single “Lemonade” from the new album in June at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s at The Smith Center. They also popped into the Justin Carder Trio show at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria in August, setting the scene for the May 12 show.

The premiere date lands between Human Nature’s residency dates at South Point Showroom from April 25-27, back May 30-31. Presented by Motown legend Smokey Robinson, the original foursome from Australia has proven its on-stage malleability over the years.

As a quartet featuring the Tierneys with fellow founders Toby Allen and Phil Burton, Human Nature played then-Imperial Palace and later Sands Showroom at The Venetian from May 2009 through March 2020. Burton then split with the Las Vegas roster to move back to his native Sydney.

Human Nature’s original founding members still tour their native homeland. HN is a trio in Vegas, the Tierneys performing with Allen. The brothers are clearly ready to evolve from their rotation of Motown standards. They say on the socials,”We feel so extremely blessed to have been able to write and record songs from our hearts and souls to yours.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.