Vegas rockers to play Rock Hall, Super Bowl show

The Killer are in a stellar lineup of performers at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show.

The Killers are eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2031. They are eligible to play the induction ceremony, now.

The Las Vegas rockers are to perform as special guests during the ceremony from Peacock Theater in L.A. The event streams live on Disney+ at 5 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Hulu on Sunday. ABC is planning a special telecast on New year’s Day.

The band has also been added to the Super Bowl LX concert roster, playing the pre-game show in San Francisco in Feb. 7, a night before the big game.

The Killers are the first Vegas-based band to play either event. This is their second performance at the Rock Hall ceremony. They honored the late Tom Petty in 2018 with “American Girl,” and front man Brandon Flowers gave the speech inducting The Cars into the Hall.

The Killers are joined by Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Elton John, Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims and Twenty One Pilots as performers or presenters.

The Rock Hall does not disclose who guest performers are paying tribute to, an attempt to build suspense. This year’s list of inductees includes The White Stripes, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and Soundgarden are this year’s inductees.

Warren Zevon and hip-hop icons Salt-N-Pepa are set to to be honored for musical influence. Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye are being inducted for musical excellence, and Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun award.

For Super Bowl weekend, The “Mr. Brightside” rockers are scheduled to perform at the Palace of Fine Arts on Feb. 7, the night before the game at Levi Stadium. They most recently performed in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the 2024 Outside Lands music festival.

“Their ability to entertain and engage a live audience with their signature anthems will be on full display,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of events, international and club business, said in a statement..

Apart from halftime headliner Bad Bunny, other Super Bowl LX performers confirmed include Chris Stapleton and Sierra Ferrell. The country stars are scheduled to perform at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, in the BAHC Live! Concert series.

