Unity at Sphere features venue’s first female headliner

Unity immersive electronic festival at Sphere has signed Sara Landry to perform the final weekend.

Not Beyonce. Not Taylor Swift. Not Lady Gaga. And Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” does not count.

It’s Sara Landry.

Landry, a star in the electronic-music culture is set to be the first female ever to headline Sphere. The 31-year-old artist from Austin is booked on Oct. 17, the final weekend of Unity, the groundbreaking first partnership between electronic-music festival powerhouses Insomniac and Tomorrowland.

The festival opens Aug. 29 with Chase & Status, following with Kaskade on Aug. 30 and Eli Brown on Aug. 31 (go to unityxsphere.com for tickets and info).

Landry is to headline Unity’s final, Friday-night production. Bass powerhouse Subtronics close the festival Oct. 18.

“I’m very excited to be playing Sphere for the first time,” the electronic-music star said in a statement. “It’s going to be so special, in a truly immersive way, and to do it with two of my favorite promoters as well — I can’t wait.”

Landry’s “dark, driving hard techno has become a favorite at festivals and small venues alike,” according to a joint news release from Insomniac and Tomorrowland.

Landry was the first hard-techno DJ to play the Mainstage at Tomorrowland festival in Boom, Belgium in July 2024. She performed to more than 400,000 revelers. She played Electric Daisy Carnival, founded by Insomniac, in 2024 and 2025, an event that draws about 170,000 per night.

Slander, the DJ tandem of Derek Andersen and Scott Land, has also been announced to headline Sept. 27, the event’s third weekend. The duo from L.A. is known for their melodic bass lines, sure to take full advantage of Sphere’s advanced audio technology.

The full festival lineup is below.

What: Insomniac x Tomorrowland's Unity.

Where: Sphere.

When: Aug. 29-Oct. 18.

Information: unityxsphere.com

Artist Lineup

8/29 – Chase & Status

8/30 – Kaskade

8/31 – Eli Brown

9/19 – DJ Snake

9/20 – Alan Walker

9/26 – To Be Announced

9/27 – Slander

10/17 - Sara Landry

10/18 – Subtronics