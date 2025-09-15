Tyson drops MrBeast; Mayweather clears $74K in Crawford victory

MrBeast invited Mike Tyson to throw a punch at his midsection. Iron Mike obliged, with expected results.

Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson have reportedly agreed to meet in an exhibition bout next year. This event should be billed, “We Are Out Of Ideas.”

This bout doesn’t need to happen, of course. But we know Tyson’s left hook is still a force, at least powerful enough to disable a YouTube sensation. And, Mayweather is a student of the game who can make $74K on a single wager.

Tyson made news prior to Terrence Crawford’s victory over Canelo Alvarez on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, Iron Mike dropped MrBeast (aka Jimmy Dolandson) with a shot to the midsection. This was during a social-media hit inside a VIP suite.

The stunt was to promote Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season, co-promoters of the bout, and the night’s coverage on Netflix.

On the video, MrBeast explained, “Mike Tyson is about to punch me because, thanks to Riyadh Season, Canelo and Crawford is about to happen. It literally starts within an hour, so after this you need to go watch it, and and raise awareness. I’m gonna take a punch from Mike Tyson, whenever you’re ready …”

Boom. Tyson, with a glove on his left hand, was ready. It looked like he experienced a Larry Holmes flashback.

MrBeast dropped to his knees, stood for a moment, and went down a second time. The group on the room reacted, “OOOOH! OH! WHOA!”

Tyson smiled, and wrapped his arm around the YouTube pioneer. “You OK? You OK?” The same sort of compassion he showed “Hurricane” Peter McNeeley.

MrBeast continued, gasping, “Anyways the fight’s on Netflix.” It all looked genuine. But with MrBeast, you can never be sure.

After the fight, Mayweather posted a Circa Sports betting slip showing $50,000 wager on Crawford at plus-148. He won $74,000, for a total payout of $124,000 payout. Mayweather beat Canelo in a for-real fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2013. Now he’s won with the guy who beat Canelo on Saturday.

In the announcement, Mayweather posted the bag-of-cash emoji, and “Money’s” feed is full of winning slips. The losses, if any, are not noted.

