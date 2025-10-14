Twenty posts from ‘idiots’ lead to Santana-Bad Bunny saga

A false online campaign struck a sour chord for Carlos Santana.

The rock legend and House of Blues headliner was the victim of an AI campaign falsely suggesting he didn’t agree with Bad Bunny performing at the upcoming Super Bowl.

Various AI-created posts have Santana saying the guitar great was critical of the Puerto Rican superstar headlining the halftime show.

He said nothing of the sort. As Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a phone chat Monday afternoon, “We have had in excess of 20 different posts that are erroneous about this, related to Carlos. There are a lot of idiots who find ways to make money from spreading misinformation.”

Santana himself issued a statement Monday afternoon through rep Michael Jensen:

“I congratulate and celebrate Bad Bunny’s success and his position right now with the world and with the Super Bowl. I feel total oneness with what he’s doing because we are here to utilize art to complement and bring the world closer to harmony and oneness.

“However, we’re living in a time of fear, division, separation, superiority and inferiority. Fear is the flavor right now. Fear is what motivates ignorant people to put words in my mouth – saying that I didn’t want Bad Bunny to be represented at the Super Bowl. I never said that, nor would I ever.”

One post quoted Santana as saying of Bad Bunny’s attire, “You bring a man in a dress to the Super Bowl? Then don’t call it football, call it a circus.”

Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a phone chat Monday afternoon: “We have had in excess of 20 different posts that are erroneous about this, related to Carlos. There are a lot of idiots who find ways to make money from spreading misinformation.”

The issue hits close to home for Santana, who has a residence in Las Vegas and grew up in San Francisco, near the Super Bowl site of Levi Stadium in Santa Clara. He is back at House of Blues for seven shows Nov. 5-16.

“The people who make up such things — I invite them to do something more creative with their energy,” the 78-year-old rocker’s statement continued. “If you’re going to create a dialogue, create a dialogue for America of unity, harmony and oneness. Lord knows we need it right now.”

Your VegasVille moments

I climbed on the elevator at Allegiant Stadium during Saturday’s UNLV-Air Force game, full of folks in Rebel red and black. UNLV Interim President Chris Heavey stuck his hand out, “We’ve met, but I’m re-introducing myself.” Then he added, “The guy in the corner is hiding.” That was Gov. Joe Lombardo in a UNLV ballcap and matching red-satin jacket, with, “I don’t want to be interviewed!”

Sunday it was a ride with Raiders mascot Rusher, and his pointy helmet, with a fist bump during the ride. Perfect for short-yardage situations, and this was one.

Tease this …

A trailblazing ’80s pop-rock star and his/her backing band are setting a series of dates on the Strip in March.

Cool Hang Alert

“The Jiggle Room,” so aptly named, is back at Cheapshot on Fremont East at 8 p.m. (doors) 11:30 (showtime) Friday. This is burlesque performer/producer Raquel Reed’s rollout of cabaret numbers, wondrous grooving and forceful vocals. This is “downtown’s most seductive Friday night escape,” say the founders. Tickets start at $23.25; go to tixr.com (search “Jiggle room”) for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.