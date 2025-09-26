TV icon to back rock legends on Las Vegas Strip

John Stamos, a familiar guest of the Beach Boys, is playing at The Venetian Theatre for the first time.

John Stamos first performed with the Beach Boys 40 years ago. Surf that information for a moment, and know that the actor/producer/musician is playing in the band’s run at The Venetian Theatre on Oct. 1, 3 and 4.

Stamos joined the band at its Fourth of July show at Washington Monument in 1985. He’s since been in the lineup sporadically, as drummer, guitarist and occasional singer. His participation in these shows is rare, as he hasn’t played the most recent dates at The Venetian or the band’s stop at Sunset Station Amphitheater in 2023. Stamos was part of the February 2019 show at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall.

Stamos had introduced the band to TV viewers in his days on “Full House” and other TV projects. He appears in many Beach Boys videos, most notably “Kokomo,” and directed the video for “Hot Fun In The Summertime.”

Mike Love and Bruce Johnston currently lead the Beach Boys tours. Las Vegas guitarist John Wedemeyer and bassist Hubacher (late of “Jersey Boys”) are in the band’s lineup.

Stamos is quoted in a release announcing his participation as describing Beach Boys music as “heart music,” as it goes directly to the heart. The band is still a huge draw on the road, playing 150-180 dates a year.

Who: The Beach Boys.

Where: The Venetian Theatre.

When: Oct. 1, 3 and 4.

Tickets: Starting at $59.10.

Information: Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com