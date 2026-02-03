Trio of R&B headliners crush it at T-Mobile Arena

New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton made good use of their beneath-the-stage riser at their tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.

The descents were dramatic, the elevation uplifting. This was especially true when Boyz II Men welcomed an unbilled but readily recognizable guest star.

Michael McCary rose from the nether regions to belt “End Of The Road,” flanked by former bandmates Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman and Nate Morris. McCary’s participation was unexpected, but not wholly unique. The original Boyz II Men member also joined the band this past August at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

That performance marked the first time all four Boyz II Men members performed in a proper show in more than 20 years.

McCary was forced from the band in 2003 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. As was the case in the Cosmopolitan show, McCary moved with the aid of a cane. But he still sings with that “deep, sexy and sultry voice,” as Stockman says. McCary aced the song’s famously low spoken-word intro.

That was but one of many smile-inducing moments in a show uniting three former Strip headliners. Boyz II Men has run at Cosmo, and earlier at the Mirage. New Edition grooved through multiple runs at Encore Theater. Braxton has headlined with Cedric the Entertainer, also at the Chelsea, and at the Flamingo from August 2006-February 2008.

Braxton performed a beautiful take of “Unbreak My Heart,” wearing a regal-white gown with angel wings. Her voice quivered during the ode-to-survival “Breathe Again,” from her 1993 film of the same name, written by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. She noted it was Whitney Houston’s favorite song of hers.

The superstar acts were shuffled during the nearly three-hour, R&B excursion. But NE was the unmistakable headliner. “Telephone Man” remains a reliable ear worm; “Candy Girl” leaves the crowd defenseless to the singalong. And the dance steps, which in my possession I call, “Try Not to Pull a Hamstring,” are for all time.

The ever-inspirational Bobby Brown led “Every Little Step” and “My Prerogative,” alongside his iconic video. There were few better dancers than Brown, in his prime; he still grooves to great response like an entertainer who has cheated death, which he has.

“Poison” shut down the show, with Boyz II Men joining their heroes for a final bow and the requisite, final descent. But you can’t keep these legends down, not in Las Vegas or anywhere else.

All we want is a photograph

What does Def Leppard have in common with Adele, Mariah Carey and Reba and Brooks & Dunn? They are all Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliners. The classic rockers’ premiere is Tuesday night, the series running a dozen shows through Feb. 28. The Colosseum remains the model of the Las Vegas theater residency.

Cool Hang Alert

A CHA double-shot for you Strip dwellers. The show at Lake of Dreams at the Wynn is a proven dazzler. The no-cover, nighttime production bursts with music, puppetry, lights and video across its 90-foot waterfall. The 3-acre lake is wrung by 1,500 pine trees in the resort’s open-air space. Kenny Ortega (“Legally Blonde,” “High School Musical,” Michael Jackson’s unrealized “This is It” concert production), puppet legend Michael Curry (“Lion King,” “Awakening,” “Ka” in Las Vegas) and lighting director Patrick Woodroffe (ABBA, Adele, Lady Gaga).

AND! Live music runs nightly as part of the fine-dining, classic Hollywood-evoking scene at Delilah. Several of Las Vegas’ best singers and players populate that stage. As always, try the salmon.

