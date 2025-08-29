Trailblazing Handler returns to a righteously named venue

Chelsea Handler is back at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, where she has become the venue’s first female resident comic.

In terms of marquee synergy, it is the perfect match.

“Chelsea at The Chelsea” is the show, Chelsea Handler the star headliner, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan the venue.

The bestselling author and hot-selling comic is back at the coincidentally and eponymously titled venue Saturday night. Handler’s extension was announced this week, with dates running through May 30.

She opened at The Chelsea last September. The host of “Chelsea Lately” is the first female comic to headline a residency at the venue, which opened with a Bruno Mars performance on New Year’s Eve weekend 2013.

Handler celebrated by taking the stage alongside two “Thunder From Down Under” cast members, then dropped into Clique to mingle with fans.

Live Nation Las Vegas exec Jesse Summers, who books the room, says Handler is “an extraordinary addition to the Las Vegas entertainment landscape.”

“Her residency not only reflects her unique comedic voice, but also marks a historic milestone as the venue’s first female comedian residency,” Summers added. “Over the past year, Chelsea has consistently delivered outstanding performances, and we are proud to welcome her back in 2026 for another remarkable run.”

Handler has issued her seventh New York Times bestseller, “I’ll Have What She’s Having,” to mark her 50th birthday on Feb. 25 (same date as Carrot Top, as it turns out).

Her Chelsea residency is approximately monthly — this is her preferred pace.

“That’s a perfect schedule for me because I would never be able to do a show seven nights a week,” Chelsea told Reader’s Digest in March.

“I would have no desire to do a show that many nights a week,” she told the pub. “I value my downtime as much as I value my work time and my hustle. My job is just to be even about the whole thing and never get too high, never get too low, just be on solid footing.”

More material from the Kats Comedy Hut:

Jerry’s room

The longest-running headliner ever at the Colosseum (and even at Caesars Palace) returns Sept. 5 and 6. Jerry Seinfeld opened at the theater on May 2, 2003. His 22-year run outpaces Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, even Frank Sinatra at the hotel.

Former Flamingo and Westgate stalwart George Wallace would argue that he actually pre-dates Seinfeld at the hotel, and he’s right. Wallace opened for Seinfeld in his Colosseum premiere.

“I was actually on this stage before he was,” Wallace joked. “He said, ‘I need someone who is really, really good.’ I apparently was too good. He has not asked me to come back.”

Also that weekend David Spade and Nikki Glaser are back at the Venetian Theatre, dates coinciding with Seinfeld’s return. Glaser’s act, especially, is ruthless. Her ability to dominate celebrity roasts (most recently with Tom Brady on the hot seat) seems second nature.

Bradley, Koy and memories Arena headliner Jo Koy dropped in on his old buddy Butch Bradley at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club on Sunday night. As a bonus, Koy reunited with another longtime friend, Bret Ernst, also on the bill of Bradley’s residency show.

The comics were friends dating to their days at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood. Koy also honed his act in Las Vegas, when he was a student at UNLV and performing at the Huntridge Theater in the ’90s (he worked the pavement offering ticket discounts to fill the house).

Tiffany Haddish, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ken Jeong, Steve Byrne and Ralphie May were in the original circle of comics in L.A.

Koy wore an L.A. Dodgers cap and a white T-shirt to the Bradley show, giving no indication he sells out T-Mobile Arena these days.

“He walked in and said, ‘I heard you were here!’ and then he found out Bret was on the show,” Bradley says. “When he found out both of us were there, we all got excited, like kids at summer camp.”

Crist’s YouTube tour

“John Crist: Jokes for Humans” premieres at the Encore Theater on Sunday night. Crist has gained traction on YouTube, with “Every Parent at Disney,” “Millennial International: Sponsor a Millennial Today” and “Weather Man Melts Down on Live TV.” But he has stage chops, too, having opened for Jeff Foxworthy, Dave Chappelle and Seth Meyers. From the Crist arsenal, “Shoot, I grew up in Georgia, my dad is a pastor, and I was the third of eight home-schooled children. Coming from a background like that, how do you not write jokes?”