Touring show with Vegas pedigree coming to Fontainebleau

Mandy Moore is the choreographer for “Dancing With the Stars” upcoming tour. We know her well.

“Dancing with the Stars” is twisting into BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau on April 24. This is a show on the production’s 74-date tour of North America (tickets on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. at fontainebleaulasvegas.com).

Mandy Moore is the tour’s choreographer. We know her from Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” and, in Las Vegas, as producer Anita Mann’s collaborator in select numbers in “Fantasy” at Luxor.

The “DWTS” cast is filled with dancers from season 34. Yes, 34 seasons for the show that has been credited by dance pros for reviving the art form across the country.

The roster, subject to change: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Hailey Bills.

Iconic showman Donny Osmond and pro dancer Kym Johnson won season nine in 2009, which Osmond reliably mentions every 10 minutes (we joke) in his show at Harrah’s. His sister, Marie Osmond; Penn Jillette, and Wayne Newton are former contestants. And impress your friends (or not) by knowing “DWTS” ran a residency show at the Tropicana in 2012-‘13.

