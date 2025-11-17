Top topless Las Vegas Strip shows extend by 5 years

The “X” empire and Caesars Entertainment “simplify” the contracts of its three adult revues.

Three Caesars Entertainment shows have signed extensions at the same time, and for the same number of years. This is what happens when all the shows are owned by the same family.

“X Country” at Harrah’s, “X Burlesque” at the Flamingo and “X Rocks” at the Horseshoe are now under contract though the end of 2030. All are topless revues, all in the Stabile Productions camp.

The new deals were official a month ago but came to light during the “X Country” 10th anniversary show Friday night. Matt and Angela Stabile chatted with Caesars Entertainment exec Amy Graca pre-show about putting the shows on the same timeline.

“We’ve had different anniversaries for all the shows, and different extension,” Matt Stabile said Sunday. “This is a way to simplify the contracts and blanket all the shows.” The Stabiles’ daughter, Tiffany Stasi, is instrumental in all the Stabile Production operations.

“X Burlesque” opened in November 2002 at then-Aladdin (now Planet Hollywood). Angela Stabile says the next big shindig will to celebrate the show’s 24-year run next spring.

“X Rocks” premiered in 2014 at the Rio, and now alternates with Sin City Stones at Horseshoe’s X Rocks Theater (that show features Tiffany’s hubby, Anthony Stasi, on guitar).

The “X Country” production has been revamped with a “Horseshoe lyra” act (aerial rig in a horseshoe shape) to Ginuwine’s strip-show anthem, “Pony”; a spinning chair for Shania Twain’s “Still The One”; and a swinging mechanical bull with two dancers atop set to Shaboozy’s “A Bar Song (Typsy).”

The fast-paced show should be, and has been, a hit with the NFR crew. It’s also the first ticketed show on the Strip to come back from the pandemic in October 2020. Veteran comic (and a fine baker) John Bizarre reminded Friday’s crowd of that distinction.

Bizarre has been with the show since it opened, doing 20 minutes midshow while learning to look the dancers in the eye as they dress backstage. He says, “But I’ve become an expert in peripheral vision.” Give that man a yee-haw.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.