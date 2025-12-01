Top-selling rock band sets arena date on Las Vegas Strip

Maná has performed frequently in Strip arenas and is back for Mexican Independence Day weekend.

One of the most successful Mexican rock bands ever is playing T-Mobile Arena in 2026.

Maná headlines the Golden Knights’ home facility Sept. 11 on its “Vivir Sin Aire Tour.” The band returns on its 40th anniversary, with current members Fher Olvera on vocals and guitar, Alex González on drums, Sergio Vallín on guitar and Juan Calleros on bass.

Maná is the first Spanish-language rock band nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band has sold more than 50 million records internationally. Their 1992 album, “¿Dónde jugarán los niños?,” is the top-selling Spanish-language rock album in history

The band is a proven arena sellout on the road and in Las Vegas, at T-Mobile in September 2023, and MGM Grand Garden Arena in September 2019 and 2012. Their appearances have been booked during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Who: Maná on "Vivir Sin Aire Tour."

Where: T-Mobile Arena.

When: Sept. 11, 2026.

Tickets: On sale 1o a.m. Pacific time,

Information: AXS.com, mana.com.mx/tour.