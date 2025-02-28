Top Las Vegas Strip entertainment official abruptly departs

Mike Newquist had been reassigned in Cirque’s latest series of layoffs. He left the company less than a month later.

A little more than two weeks ago, Cirque du Soleil exec Mike Newquist said, “I think the overall future of Cirque is so bright.”

Friday, he left the company.

Newquist had taken his position on Feb. 6, during a series of company cutbacks under the ONECirque initiative, in which more than 100 positions were cut and positions consolidated.

Cirque’s chief revenue officer’s departure was confirmed by company officials in Montreal, who stated Newquist’s departure was not related to the company’s recent downsizing.

Other than stating Newquist has left to pursue other opportunities, no specifics were provided.

“Mr. Newquist is departing from the company to pursue new ventures,” the company reps said. “This leadership transition is not related to the recent restructuring, aimed at simplifying the structure, maximizing efficiency, streamlining decision-making and driving long-term growth. We are confident that we have established not only the right structure but also a strong team that will continue to build on the success of our 6 Las Vegas resident shows, which have captivated audiences for over 30 years.”

Cirque owns and operates “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “O” at Bellagio, “Ka” at MGM Grand, “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay, “Mad Apple” at New York-New York and Blue Man Group at Luxor.

Newquist had previously worked at Cirque for two years before taking a position with the Raiders in August 2023, returning to Cirque in January 2024.

The search for Newquist’s replacement “will begin shortly,” the company states.

In the interim, veteran Cirque exec Daniel Lamarre, executive vice president of the Board of Directors, will oversee the company’s revenue sector.

Cirque this month celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Ka.” No Cirque or MGM Resorts International officials made any comments from the stage, but the show performed a scene at the hotel’s Grand Lobby. The company emphasizes the production “is a significant show that we deeply care about.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.