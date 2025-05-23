‘Top Gun’ experience planned for Las Vegas Strip

A licensed attraction centered on the Tom Cruise-piloted film franchise is planned for The Strat.

A “Top Gun” attraction has a flight plan for the Strip. This craft has a long runway.

Top Gun Las Vegas, a licensed theme experience seizing on the Tom Cruise-piloted film franchise, is planned for The Strat. The experience is scheduled to take off in the summer of 2028, announced Friday morning by film company Paramount Global and venue development and management company Advent Allen Entertainment.

Advent Allen Entertainment co-founder Mark Advent is known in Las Vegas as developer and creator of New York-New York resort, which opened in 1997 and is owned by MGM Resorts International.

“The Top Gun films are one of the most emotionally charged stories of our time,” Advent said in a news release announcing the venture. “We’re proud to unite with Paramount to bring this timeless, action-packed epic to life — delivering experiences that embody teamwork, excellence, the exhilaration of speed and the thrill of flying.”

Top Gun Las Vegas, a working title, will take over an undeveloped on The Strat footprint. The entertainment annex is to feature rides and storytelling components based on “Top Gun” and “Top Gun Maverick” scenes.

Fighter-jet simulators, a Top Gun: Maverick Hard Deck bar and restaurant (with a piano lounge) are in the plans.

The Top Gun celebration is to spread across the country and internationally after opening in Las Vegas.

“This innovative venture marks a new milestone for Top Gun and expands Paramount’s portfolio of immersive entertainment,” says Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products and Experiences at Paramount. “Paramount is committed to delivering authentic, mind-blowing experiences for fans, and Mark Advent and Bill Allen are the perfect team to make this destination soar.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.