Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las ...
Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, left, performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmop ...
Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, left, performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Nico Bereciartua, left, and Svien Pipien, right, of The Black Crowes perform with John Fogerty ...
Nico Bereciartua, left, and Svien Pipien, right, of The Black Crowes perform with John Fogerty during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Robinson, left, and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, a ...
Chris Robinson, left, and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
The crowd for Neon Trees is shown at Fremont Street Experience's 3rd Street Stage during Neon C ...
The crowd for Neon Trees is shown at Fremont Street Experience's 3rd Street Stage during Neon Citiy Festival, held Nov. 22-24 in downtown Las Vegas. (Tim Quesenberry/Black Raven Photography).
Kats!

Top bands to rock annual Las Vegas trade show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2025 - 9:00 am
 

SEMA is more than a vehicular celebration. The massive, annual automotive event also jacks up a music festival.

SEMA Fest is back for its third year on Nov. 7. Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees are the announced festival headliners at Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall Bronze Lot. The concert caps the SEMA Show (the acronym for Specialty Equipment Market Association) Nov. 4-7 at LVCC.

Tickets are on sale beginning Wednesday, starting at $65 (not including fees) at semafest.com. General admission and VIP concert access tickets are available, along with combined tickets that offer entry to SEMA Fest and the indoor SEMA Show’s final day.

The cutting-edge trade show is typically reserved for industry insiders. SEMA is a stage for high-performance automotive demonstrations, drifting, motorsports, custom vehicles, and more from the automotive culture.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Kats!