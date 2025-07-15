Top bands to rock annual Las Vegas trade show

SEMA Fest is back for its third year on Nov. 7. Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees are in play to play.

SEMA Fest is back for its third year on Nov. 7. Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees are the announced festival headliners at Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall Bronze Lot. The concert caps the SEMA Show (the acronym for Specialty Equipment Market Association) Nov. 4-7 at LVCC.

Tickets are on sale beginning Wednesday, starting at $65 (not including fees) at semafest.com. General admission and VIP concert access tickets are available, along with combined tickets that offer entry to SEMA Fest and the indoor SEMA Show’s final day.

The cutting-edge trade show is typically reserved for industry insiders. SEMA is a stage for high-performance automotive demonstrations, drifting, motorsports, custom vehicles, and more from the automotive culture.

