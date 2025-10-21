Tom Brady, Jim Gray to honor Summerlin South Little Leaguers

The Summerlin South squad that won the U.S. title at this year’s Little League World Series will accept medals Sunday at the Hall of Excellence.

The Summerlin South Little League team is receiving awards from an expert in the field — Tom Brady.

The U.S. Little League World Series champs are set to appear at the Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas from 4-5 p.m. Sunday. The players will be awarded custom Hall of Excellence medals.

The Tom Brady Family Collection; and sportscasting legend Jim Gray with his wife, Frann Vettor-Gray, are partners in the Hall. The 3,100-square-foot memorabilia-laden destination opened in May on the hotel’s second level. Hours and samples of the collection are below. None other than Morgan Freeman leads the parade of narrators, which includes Oprah Winfrey, Marv Albert, Jim Nantz, Bob Costas, Mike Emrick, Mary Carillo, Andres Cantor, Snoop Dogg, Brady and Gray.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

What: Hall of Excellence.

Where: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, second floor.

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Tickets: Start at $35.

Information: fontainebleaulasvegas.com/experiences/hall-of-excellence

Partial list of items on display: Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl rings, from his six Patriots victories and one with the Buccaneers; Michael Jordan's first pair of Air Jordans (1984) and first NBA championship shoes (1991 NBA Finals); the bat used by Jackie Robinson when he broke baseball's color barrier (1947); Muhammad Ali's gloves from his fight against George Chuvalo (1966); a U.S. Olympic Dream Team jersey and opening ceremony uniform (1992); Clint Eastwood's Academy Award for "Unforgiven" (1993); Kobe Bryant's first nationally televised game jersey (1996); the golf ball used by Tiger Woods during his first Masters victory (1997); Billie Jean King's tennis dress (1974); Oprah Winfrey's Presidential Medal of Freedom (2013) and Tony Award for "The Color Purple" (2016); Aces WNBA championship rings (2022, 2023); a Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship ring (2023), and golf balls and baseballs signed by U.S. presidents dating to Woodrow Wilson.