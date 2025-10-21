Tom Brady speaks about his new venture during the Hall of Excellence Press Conference at the Fo ...
Tom Brady, Jim Gray to honor Summerlin South Little Leaguers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2025 - 12:48 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2025 - 1:05 pm

The Summerlin South Little League team is receiving awards from an expert in the field — Tom Brady.

The U.S. Little League World Series champs are set to appear at the Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas from 4-5 p.m. Sunday. The players will be awarded custom Hall of Excellence medals.

The Tom Brady Family Collection; and sportscasting legend Jim Gray with his wife, Frann Vettor-Gray, are partners in the Hall. The 3,100-square-foot memorabilia-laden destination opened in May on the hotel’s second level. Hours and samples of the collection are below. None other than Morgan Freeman leads the parade of narrators, which includes Oprah Winfrey, Marv Albert, Jim Nantz, Bob Costas, Mike Emrick, Mary Carillo, Andres Cantor, Snoop Dogg, Brady and Gray.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

